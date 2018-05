Pankaj Saran, India's envoy to Russia, appointed Dy NSA

New Delhi: In a major development, the Government of India on Tuesday appointed senior diplomat Pankaj Saran as Deputy National Security Advisor. Saran is currently serving as India's Ambassador to Russia.

''The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Saran's appointment as the deputy NSA for a period of two years, on deputation basis initially till the date of his superannuation, ie November 30, 2018, then on re-employment on a contract basis,'' an order issued by Personnel Ministry said.

The 1982 batch officer of Indian Foreign Service (IFS) was in November 2015 appointed as India's envoy to Russia.

He had held various positions in India and abroad including the country's High Commissioner to Bangladesh.

He also served as the joint secretary in the Prime Minister's Office between 2007 and 2012.

Saran will be working closely with Ajit Doval, who is the National Security Adviser.

During his distinguished career, Doval had also served as the chief of the Intelligence Bureau.

(With PTI inputs)