Rahul Gandhi

Pappu who? Congress councillor shouts down BJP MP for his reference to Rahul Gandhi

Sita Damor confronted BJP MP Devajibhai after he allegedly called Rahul Gandhi Pappu while addressing a gathering in Rajasthan's Banswara.

Pappu who? Congress councillor shouts down BJP MP for his reference to Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: A Congress councillor on Sunday directly took on a BJP MP after he reportedly referred to Rahul Gandhi as Pappu.

Sita Damor confronted BJP MP Devajibhai after he allegedly called Rahul Gandhi Pappu while addressing a gathering in Rajasthan's Banswara. In a video from the verbal barrage unleashed, Damor can be heard questioning how a national leader can be disrespected. "How did you say Pappu? How dare you use the word Pappu? Tell me, how can you use that word?" she asks in a heated voice. In his defence, Devajibhai claimed that everyone uses the name to refer to Rahul but that only infuriated Damor even more. "If everyone falls into a pit, would you fall in too? If he (Rahul) is respectable, he should be respected. We refer to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with 'Shri' out of respect. How can you call another leader by that name?"

Damor later defended her outburst by saying she could not have let the insult to the Congress president go unchallenged. "He said 'Pappu ko bulao, Pappu gaddhe bharega (call him, he will fill potholes).' It is wrong. So I objected. How can he call out Rahul Gandhi 'Pappu.'?"

 

 

The war of words between members of both parties is not restricted to small pockets alone but is out in the open on a national scale. Leaders of both parties have generously indulged in name-calling, describing rival leaders with adjectives ranging from funny to the outright derogatory.

Rahul GandhiSita DamorDevajibhaiCongressBJP

