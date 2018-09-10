Pappu Yadav was not attacked during Bharat Bandh over SC/ST Act amendment, all claims are false: Muzaffarpur SSP Harpreet Kaur

Muzaffarpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Harpreet Kaur has dismissed all allegations levelled by Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) founder Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav over an alleged attack on him on September 6.

Taking to Facebook, the senior police official questioned as to why the JAP chief did not file any FIR with the police if he was attacked. She said that the police got a video clip of interaction between Pappu Yadav and the protesters, adding that there was no sign of any attack on Yadav.

Harpreet Kaur further also dismissed the charges of Muzaffarpur police not providing adequate security to the Member of Parliament. She said that there was no information, written or verbal, from the JAP leader on his visit to the city on September 6. According to her, Yadav was slated to reach Muzaffarpur on September 9 and September 10.

She attacked Yadav saying that the MP had falsely accused her of being part of a conspiracy to kill him. The SSP termed the charges as baseless and highly objectionable. “I am a police official who is fulfilling her responsibilities with honesty and transparency. What enmity do I have with him? Still the MP is levelling baseless allegations on me.”

Harpreet Kaur said that while Yadav was raising slogans of ‘Naari bachao andolan (save women drive)’, he was making false allegations like “SSP Muzaffarpur is writing love letters to her favourite journalists”.

Yadav had last week alleged that he was thrashed by protesters and his car was also damaged. Yadav had said that he was beaten up and verbally abused despite him trying to assure them that he has never indulged in caste-based politics and that he would support their cause.

Breaking down in front of camera, Yadav had questioned the law and order situation in Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's regime. He alleged that he called senior police officials as well as the Chief Minister but no one answered his call. Yadav had alleged that he was attacked by protesters who were part of Bharat Bandh called to protest against amendments in the SC/ST Act.