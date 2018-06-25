हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Para-swimmer Satender creates record by crossing English Channel in little over 12 hours

Accompanied by three other swimmers in relay formation, Satender managed to cross the English Channel despite his inability to use his lower limbs.

New Delhi: No challenge is big enough for the determined.

It is a motto with which Satender Singh from Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior took up the challenge of swimming across the English Channel. It was also a motto that helped the para-swimmer achieve the enormous feat in 12 hours and 26 minutes - a record.

Accompanied by three other swimmers in relay formation, Satender managed to cross the English Channel despite his inability to use his lower limbs. With him were Chetan Raut from Maharashtra, Rimo Shah from West Bengal and Rajasthan's Jagdish Chandra.

The four swimmers managed to swim their way across the 36 kilometres with sheer willpower and determination but had reportedly been training for several months to achieve the feat. Satender, in particular, has won several medals in international events but will hold crossing the English Channel as one of his biggest achievements.

