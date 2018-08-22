हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Momo Game

Parents! Beware of WhatsApp-based 'Momo Game' challenge, Blue Whale's successor

A college girl on Tuesday filed a complaint with the police about an unknown caller who allegedly tried to incite her into participating in 'Momo Game' challenge.

New Delhi/Jalpaiguri: Dear parents, the alleged successor of notorious 'Blue Whale Game' is here – 'Momo Game' challenge. 

A WhatsApp based game, 'Momo' has been touted to be the new virtual suicide game.

The first instance of  'Momo game' in India has been reported from West Bengal. 

A college girl on Tuesday filed a complaint with the police about an unknown caller who allegedly tried to incite her into participating in 'Momo Game' challenge, reported news agency PTI.

Following a tiff with her mother, the girl posted on social media that she wanted to end her life. 

Soon, she allegedly received a Whatsapp message on her cellphone from an unknown number, inviting her to take up the Momo Game challenge.

When she sought to know the sender's identity, the person revealed it verbally, she claimed.

She immediately informed her brother, who informed the police in turn. An investigation has been launched into the matter.

As per reports, the WhatsApp-based game shows a girl's distorted face with bulging eyes and a wide mouth.

Messages sent in this game later leads to suicidal tendencies just like the Blue Whale challenge.

The game has already claimed a few lives across the world. 

With agency inputs

