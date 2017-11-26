Paresh Rawal compares royals with monkeys, apologises after protest

RAJKOT: Actor-turned-politician Paresh Rawal on Saturday apologised for allegedly comparing the royals (raja) and music (vaja) with monkeys (vandra) amid the raging debate over the release of Padmavati.

His comment did not go down well with the Rajputs who took it to heart. Apologising for the remark, he said: "My statement was not on the Rajput community. They are a splendour community in India and they make us proud. Nothing wrong will come out of my mouth against such a brave community."

He also said that his comment was aimed at the "Nizam of Hyderabad." "If anyone was hurt by the statement I would like to apologise for it," he said.

He had made the statement while remembering Sardar Patel at a recent rally in Rajkot.

Soon after his statement, the Karni Sena had warned him for the same. Members of the Karni Sena have been protesting in various parts of the country claiming that they Rajputs have been wrongly depicted by director Sanjay Leela Bhansali in his movie Padmavati.

They were lathicharged by Haryana Police after they protested outside the deputy commissioners' office in Gurugram on Saturday.

Based on the life of a Rajput Queen Rani Padmavati, the movie is facing the ire of right-wing groups over alleged tampering with historical facts, a charge which Sanjay Leela Bhansali has categorically denied.

The release of the movie which was earlier slated for December 1 has been deferred till an indefinite.