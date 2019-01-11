'Pariksha Pe Charcha' 2.0: PM Narendra Modi to interact with students, teachers on January 29

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with a cross-section of students, teachers and parents in the second edition of `Pariksha Pe Charcha` on January 29.

The second edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' will be organised at Delhi's Talkatora Stadium.

In this unique interaction, students, parents, teachers and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will come together to discuss issues related to exams and how to beat stress.

An online competition has also been organised from January 7 to 17, 2019, for students of classes 9 to 12, graduate and undergraduate college students, their parents and teachers, in which they can participate on different themes.

Students from Class 9 to 12 and students in graduate and undergraduate classes, below 25 years of age can take part in Caption Contest, winners of which will get an opportunity to meet the Prime Minister at the venue of the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' event.

There is also a competition titled `My Success Mantra` for graduate and undergraduate classes under this, the students can share their experience if they have benefited from the insights PM Narendra Modi gave in his book `Exam Warriors`, outlining the things from the book that made them look at exams and life differently.

Teachers` have also been invited to share their thoughts or experiences on facing the challenge of exams.

Parents have to give their thoughts on what is it that they have learnt from the young Exam Warrior at home.

Unlike last year's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', this year only the selected students, parents and teachers who have won the contest will be interacting with PM.

Several first-time students from all over India are being called as compared to last year where only Delhi/ NCR students had participated.

This year a cultural programme of 10 minutes has also been included in which the winners from Kala Utsav contest will be performing.

For the first time, Indian students residing abroad will also participate in the event.

Nearly 2000 students, parents and teachers will be participating from all over India in Pariksha pe Charcha 2.0.