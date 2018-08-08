हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
M Karunanidhi

Parliament adjourned after paying homage to departed DMK chief M Karunanidhi

The two houses observed two minutes of silence before it they were adjourned for the day.

Parliament adjourned after paying homage to departed DMK chief M Karunanidhi

NEW DELHI: Both houses of Parliament were on Wednesday adjourned after paying obituary references to the departed DMK leader M Karunanidhi.

Shortly after the Lower House convened for normal business on Wednesday, it was adjourned for the day after paying tributes to the late DMK leader.

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan read out an obituary reference and paid homage to the late former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

Similarly, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day after mourning the death of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

"Karunanidhi was a multifaceted personality and was actively engaged in social and public life, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said in an obituary reference as the house assembled.

"He has served as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for five terms. In his passing away, the country has lost an able administrator and an outstanding statesman. The House deeply mourns his death," Naidu said.

The House observed two minutes of silence before it was adjourned for the day.

Karunanidhi, 94, who led the DMK for 50 years, breathed his last owing to age-related ailments in a private hospital in Chennai on Tuesday evening.

Tags:
M KarunanidhiParliamentLok SabhaRajya SabhaDMK chief Karunanidhi

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close