Parliament continues workless ruckus, but MPs demand salary hike

NEW DELHI: Parliamentarians on Friday raised the demand for a hike in their salary in the Rajya Sabha. The demand comes even as both Houses of Parliament have repeatedly been adjourned in the first week of Winter Session with hardly any work being done.

The issue was raised by Samajwadi Party leader Naresh Agarwal and was supported by other members across party lines.

"A Parliamentary Committee under former member Yogi Adityanath had suggested a salary hike. It was suggested that the hike should be added to the Seventh Pay Commission and the salary of members should be one rupee more than the Cabinet secretary," Agarwal said.

Agarwal said that even media persons got more salary than parliamentarians and the House should not be worried about media criticism.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale also echoed the demand saying MPs are not paid well. "Like everybody else, salary of members of Parliament should be increased as well. Administration of house needs to think about this demand. I think that hike in MP's payment is not enough, minimum wages of common people should be increased as well," he said.

Assuring that he will bring the issue to government's notice, Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said it has been a serious issue. "As a former Parliamentary Affairs Minister, I have studied it. I will bring the issue to the notice of Leader of the House. It will be addressed at appropriate time," Naidu said.

The matter was also raised in the last monsoon session of Parliament and even in 2016 when the Joint Committee on Salaries and Allowances of MPs had made a recommendation to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). It was proposed to double MPs salaries.

The Salaries and Allowances of members are governed by the Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament Act, 1954. As per Act, the monthly salary of each Parliament member is Rs 50,000 during their entire term in office.

They get a daily allowance of Rs 2,000 per day for each day of residence on duty and daily allowance is paid only when a member signs the register maintained for the purpose.

Besides, they get a constituency allowance of Rs 45,000 per month and an office expense allowance of Rs 45,000 per month.

Out of these, Rs 15,000 for meeting expenses on stationery items and postage, and Rs 30,000 is paid by the Lok Sabha/Rajya Sabha Secretariat to the persons as may be engaged by a member for obtaining secretarial assistance provided that one such person must be computer literate as certified by the member.