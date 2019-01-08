हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Parliament

Parliament live: Constitution (Amendment) bill for Upper castes quota, Citizenship (Amendment) bill top on government agenda

Fireworks are likely in Parliament as Govt is keen to push the Constitution (Amendment) bill for Upper castes quota, Citizenship (Amendment) bill among others on Tuesday.

NEW DELHI: Fireworks are expected in Parliament as the Narendra Modi-led NDA government is determined to present key bills for approval while the Congress-led Opposition looks set to oppose their passage. The Modi government is expected to table bill promising reservations for economically weaker upper castes in Parliament, a day after it was cleared by the Union Cabinet. The bill will be tabled by Union Social Justice Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot in Lok Sabha. It will then be sent to the Rajya Sabha, sources said. 

The provision would apply to upper castes such as Brahmins, Rajputs, Banias, as well as Jats that do not come under Other Backward Classes category. Currently, there is no such reservation in the general category. For the same, the ongoing winter session of the Rajya Sabha has been extended by a day, till Wednesday, as the Centre hopes to push through a Constitutional amendment bill that will introduce a 10 per cent quota for economically weaker sections under the general category. A Constitution amendment bill needs to be passed with a two-thirds majority of the house.

The BJP has issued a whip to its MPs, asking them to be present in Parliament on Tuesday as it seeks to push for the passage of a bill providing 10 percent reservation in jobs and educational institutions for economically weaker sections in the general category. The Congress had on Saturday issued a whip to its MPs, asking them to be present in Parliament on Monday and Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the govt is also expected to push the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 that aims to give citizenship to illegal migrants of six religious minority groups from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Here are the live updates of proceedings from Parliament:-

