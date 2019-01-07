Parliament live updates: Centre likely to move Triple Talaq Bill in Rajya Sabha amid opposition

The Triple Talaq Bill which has been passed by the Lok Sabha is yet to be moved in Rajya Sabha as the Centre faces fierce dissent from the opposition as well as its own allies. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will try and place the bill in the Upper House on Monday for consideration.

While the government has been claiming that the bill is for the benefit and welfare of Muslim women and should not be seen through the prism of politics, the opposition led by Congress is demanding that the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018, be referred to a select committee of the House.

The bill was passed in Lok Sabha in December after Congress staged a walkout. However, in Rajya Sabha, the government does not appear to have enough numbers on its side to muscle the bill through.

Here are the live updates from Parliament:

# Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad is likely to move the Bill to protect the rights of married Muslim women and to prohibit divorce by pronouncing talaq by their husbands and to provide for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration.

# Other important bills to be discussed in Lok Sabha include Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill, 2018. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar will move that amendments made by Rajya Sabha in the Bill further to amend the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, be taken into consideration.

# Ravi Shankar Prasad will also move The Personal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2018 to amend the Divorce Act, 1869, the Dissolution of Muslim Marriages Act, 1939, the Special Marriage Act, 1954, the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955 and the Hindu Adoptions and Maintenance Act, 1956, be taken into consideration.

# Panel on Citizenship Bill is also likely to table its report on Monday. The joint committee on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016, which proposes citizenship to persecuted minorities barring Muslims from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, cleared the report rejecting all amendments moved by the Opposition. In the last meeting, out of 30 members, all the 13 BJP members were present and only six opposition members were present.