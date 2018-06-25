हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Parliament

Parliament Monsoon Session from July 18 to August 10

The session will comprise of 18 working days

File photo

NEW DELHI: The monsoon session of the Parliament will begin on July 18 and comprise of 18 working days. The session will continue till August 10, 2018.

The Cabinet Committee of Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA), chaired by Home Minister Rajanth Singh, met in New Delhi on Monday to recommend the dates. The President will formally convene the session.

In this session, the government aims to pass the Constitution (123rd) Amendment Bill, 2017, according constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC). Other important bills likely to be tabled are the Triple Talaq and Transgender bills.

Parliament's monsoon session 2017, one of the most disruptive sessions witnessed by the country ever, was adjourned sine die on August 11 after 19 sittings.  During that time, the lower house passed 14 legislations, including the Banking (Amendment) Bill.

With upcoming Lok Sabha 2019 elections, this session promises to be equally fiery. 
 

