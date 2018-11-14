हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Winter Session of Parliament

Parliament Winter session to be held from December 11 to January 8

The next Winter Session of Parliament will be held from December 11, 2018 to January 7, 2019. 

Parliament Winter session to be held from December 11 to January 8

New Delhi: The next Winter Session of Parliament will be held from December 11, 2018 to January 7, 2019. 

Confirming the same, Union Minister Vijay Goel said, “Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) has decided that next Winter Session will be held from 11th December, 2018 to 8th January, 2019.” 

The CCPA is headed by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. According to news agency PTI, Singh met on Tuesday night at his residence, and deliberated on the dates of the session.

The winter session of Parliament usually starts in November. However, it will be the second year in a row when it will begin in December.

The session was been delayed this year due to assembly elections in five states. The counting of all the states will be held on December 11.

Tags:
Winter Session of ParliamentWinter SessionParliament

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close