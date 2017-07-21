Parliamentary committee questions MHA officials on security, Aadhaar

New Delhi: The government on Friday assured parliamentarians that Aadhaar data is safe and there is no chance of it falling in wrong hands, officials said.

The parliamentary standing committee on home affairs, headed by P Chidambaram was informed that the Aadhaar data was in safe custody but the government was still not complacent and kept upgrading its security systems, officials privy to the development said.

The queries by members of the panel were answered by the representatives of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the nodal authority for Aadhaar in the country.

Apart from Aadhaar, the panel also discussed various national security issues, they said.

The committee interacted with Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi, Home Secretary-designate Rajiv Gauba and others regarding the prevailing security situation.

The Home Ministry officials explained various steps taken for internal security, including in Jammu and Kashmir.

Another meeting of the committee will be held on July 27 when home ministry officials will give a detailed presentation on various issues, they said.