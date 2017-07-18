Parliament's Monsoon Session Day 2: Fireworks likely as Opposition set to corner Govt over lynching incidents, farmers' plight

New Delhi: Fireworks are expected on Tuesday - the second day of Parliament's ongoing Monsoon Session – as the Congress led Opposition is set to corner the ruling BJP dispensation over farmers' plight, lynching incident, Kashmir unrest among other issues.

Meanwhile, Congress has given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha on the issue of farmers' plight.

Opposition leaders are also due to meet in Parliament to chalk out a strategy to counter the ruling BJP.

The BJP is expected to raise the issue of Karnataka's whistle-blower police officer D Roopa's transfer after she exposed special treatment extended to AIADMK leader VK Sasikala at a Bengaluru prison.

On Monday, both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day after making obituary references to the Amarnath terror attack victims and the leaders who passed away recently.

Apart from this, on the first day of session, Farooq Abdullah and P Kunhalikutty were are sworn-in as Members of Parliament.