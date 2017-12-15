Parsi woman can now enter 'tower of silence' for last rites of relatives

New Delhi: Parsi women can now enter the 'tower of silence' to perform the last rites of relatives.

Parsi body Valsad Zorastrian Trust on Friday told the Supreme Court that women of the community can now attend funeral prayers of her parents to be performed.

Listening to a case related to a woman - Goolrokh M. Gupta - being denied to perform the last rites of her relatives for marrying outside the community, the top court had asked the trust to take a progressive stance.

A five-judge SC Bench, led by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra took on record a memorandum submitted by the Trust, said that it would allow Gupta to perform the rites.

The trust said it will let the woman and her sister, who is also married outside the community, attend the last rites inside the prayer hall of the 'Bungli' of the tower of silence complex at Valsad on compassionate grounds.