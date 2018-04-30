Parth Lathuria secures All Indian Rank 3 while Suraj Krishna bags AIR 1 in JEE Main 2018 results

While Suraj Krishna from Vijayawada secured All India Rank 1 in JEE Main 2018 results, Parth Lathuria managed to bag the third rank as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared Paper 1 results on official websites jeemain.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Suraj Krishna, a General category student, topped JEE Main 2018 Paper 1 examination.

As many as 2,31,024 students qualified for JEE Advanced 2018 as JEE Main 2018 results were declared by CBSE. Official website jeemain.nic.in could not handle the rush of the students to check the results and crashed shortly after the declaration.

Steps to check JEE Main 2018 Paper I results:

- Visit jeemain.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in.

- Enter your JEE Main 2018 roll number and date of birth.

- Click on submit button and the results will be displayed on the screen.

- Candidates are advised to download the JEE Main scorecards for future reference.

The sixth edition of JEE Main 2018 offline exam was held on April 8, 2018, for as many as 10,43,739 lakh candidates (646814 boys, 266745 girls and 3 transgender) registered for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes in NITs, IIITs and other centrally funded technical institutions.

JEE (Main) is also an eligibility test for the JEE (Advanced), for admission to the undergraduate programmes offered by the IIT/ISM Dhanbad. The exams were conducted at 1621 centres (1613 in India and 8 abroad) in 112 cities (104 in India and 8 abroad), as per CBSE's press release.