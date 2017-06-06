close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Partha Chatterjee not remorseful for comparing Army Chief Bipin Rawat with Jallianwala Bagh butcher General Dyer

Despite criticism, scholar Partha Chatterjee has said that he sticks to his opinion and will not change his opinion whatsoever.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, June 6, 2017 - 11:48
Partha Chatterjee not remorseful for comparing Army Chief Bipin Rawat with Jallianwala Bagh butcher General Dyer
Pic Courtesy: ANI

Kolkata: A Bengali scholar has stirred controversy by comparing Indian Army Chief Major General Bipin Rawat to British General Reginald Dyer, infamous for organising the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

The massacre took place on April 13, 1919, when non-violent protesters, along with Baisakhi pilgrims, were subjected to unprovoked firing by the British Indian Army troops, commanded by Colonel Reginald Dyer.

More than 1,000 people were believed to have died in the action, which left the nation in a state of shock and paved the way for widespread public rebellion.

Despite criticism, scholar Partha Chatterjee has said that he sticks to his opinion and will not change his opinion whatsoever.

"I have nothing to say. I have written what I have written. I am not changing anything at all," Chatterjee told ANI.

The Bengali scholar's article titled “In Kashmir, India Is Witnessing Its General Dyer Moment” came after Major Rawat extended support for Major Leetul Gogoi over the human shield controversy in Kashmir.

In his write-up, the scholar cited General Dyer’s testimony before the Hunter Commission and compared it with Army Chief Bipin Rawat’s justification of Major Gogoi’s ‘innovative’ way of using human shield to counter the dirty war underway in Kashmir.

"There are chilling similarities between the justifications advanced for the actions of the British Indian Army in Punjab in 1919 and those being offered today in defense of the acts of the Indian Army in Kashmir," Chatterjee wrote in his article.

Army Chief Bipin Rawat defends human shield incident, says 'troops need innovative ways to fight against dirty war in Kashmir'
MUST READ
Army Chief Bipin Rawat defends human shield incident, says 'troops need innovative ways to fight against dirty war in Kashmir'

Indicating his firm approach to counter the insurgency, Gen Rawat had said Army would take steps, which would break the clutches of militancy in South Kashmir.

Major Gogoi was in the spotlight after a video shot during the April 9 Srinagar Lok Sabha by-polls, posted on the social media, showed a man tied on the bonnet of an Army jeep in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam.

The video went viral and sparked a major controversy, with one faction condemning the Army's action while the other commended their ingenuity.

(With Agency inputs)

TAGS

Bipin RawatIndian ArmyChief of the Army StaffGeneral DyerPartha ChatterjeeReginald DyerJallianwala Bagh massacreJallianwala BaghPunjabKashmirLeetul Gogoi

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

TUBELIGHT

Apple&#039;s iOS 11 to restrict logging into apps using social media platforms
Technology

Apple's iOS 11 to restrict logging into apps using soc...

Donald Trump&#039;s comments on Paris climate accord shocking: Rajnath Singh
Environment

Donald Trump's comments on Paris climate accord shocki...

A Jupiter-like world: Astronomers discover hottest gas giant planet
Space

A Jupiter-like world: Astronomers discover hottest gas gian...

Nubia Z17 mini to be launched in India today
Mobiles

Nubia Z17 mini to be launched in India today

&#039;Khaalistan Zindabad&#039; slogans reverberate in Golden Temple on 33rd anniversary of Operation Blue Storm
Punjab

'Khaalistan Zindabad' slogans reverberate in Gold...

Fodder scam: RJD chief Lalu Yadav appears before CBI court
Bihar

Fodder scam: RJD chief Lalu Yadav appears before CBI court

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video