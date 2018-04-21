Participatory democracy is must for development of the nation: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asked civil servants to make the best of innovation and technology in implementing government policies and commit themselves towards a 'New India'.

Addressing bureaucrats at the conclusion of the two-day Civil Services Day function, he said that the administration's aim in the pre-Independence era was to keep the Englishman safe, but today it has to ensure that a common man is provided relief.

PM Modi stressed the need for strategic thinking in implementing government policies and also asked bureaucrats to put to use innovation and technology which can become an additional strength. He further said that 'Janbhagidari' (people's participation) is a cornerstone of the success of a country such as India, PTI reported.

आज ये भी सोचने का समय है कि बीते समय में जो संकल्प लिए गए हम उसमें कितना सफल रहे, देश के सामान्य से सामान्य मानव के जीवन में कितना बदलाव ला पाए : पीएम मोदी — BJP (@BJP4India) April 21, 2018

आजादी से पहले administration का काम अंग्रेज की सल्तनत को सलामत रखना था लेकिन आज administration का काम देश की जनता को आबाद रखना है : पीएम मोदी — BJP (@BJP4India) April 21, 2018

The PM also conferred 'Awards for Excellence in Public Administration' for effective implementation of identified priority programmes of the country like Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, Deendayal Upadhyay Kaushalya Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Digital Payments.

The awards have been instituted to acknowledge, recognise and reward the exemplary work for people's welfare by districts and organisations of the central and state governments.

(With PTI inputs)