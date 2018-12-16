Party which ruled for longest period tried to influence judiciary: PM Narendra Modi at Prayagraj

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a blistering attack on the Congress alleging them of considering themselves above every law, judiciary, institutions and even the country. He accused the grand old party of destroying any agency that refused to work according to them.

Addressing a gathering at Prayagraj (formerly known as Allahabad) in Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi said that the Congress builds pressure on the judiciary and their actions and conspiracies prove it. Taking a hint at the observation made by the Supreme Court on the Rafale VVIP chopper deal, the PM said another example of their pressure on the judiciary was witnessed two days ago.

"The party that has ruled the nation for the longest duration of time has always considered itself above the law, judiciary, every agency and even above the nation. This party destroyed every agency that didn’t work according to them. Prayagraj is a place which can also be called 'the temple of justice' in Uttar Pradesh. In recent times, the game of building pressure on the judiciary has started. In such a situation, it's essential to alert the nation and young generation. Their actions, their conspiracies are proving it again and again that they (Congress) consider themselves above country, democracy, judiciary and public. Two days ago, we saw another example of it," said PM Modi.

In a jibe to former prime minister and senior Congress leader, Indira Gandhi, PM Modi recalled that the people of Uttar Pradesh should remember the day when the 'topmost leader of Congress party had insulted the mandate of people. The high court had evicted them from Parliament as they had tried to end democracy and imposed emergency in the country'.

The Prime Minister pointed out that in the nation, the judiciary works by keeping the country's constitution paramount but the country has also witnessed how a political party has been driven by greed, politics and power, to divert the judiciary to for its own need.

Speaking at the gathering, PM Modi assured the people that Prayagraj will soon be a smart city. He also said that the Kumbh pilgrimage in Prayagraj will be modernised.

"Our government has been working tirelessly to develop Pprayagraj and is committed to cleaning Ganga. In the Namami-Ganga project, beautification of around 150 ghats will be done. Out of this, about 50 ghats have been completed. Over 300 schemes have been announced for Kumbh and programmes worth crores have also been launched," said the PM.

PM Modi, "During Kumbh, the government has given special attention to connectivity and infrastructure here. Keeping in mind, the Railway Ministry is going to run several new trains this time too. Government is trying to get people from all over the world to experience every aspect of Kumbh."

He announced, "I am here to give you a good news. This time, devotees will be able to visit Akshay Vat in Ardha Kumbh. It was confined in Akshay Vat Fort for generations, but this time every devotee visiting the place will be fortunate to visit Akshay Vat."