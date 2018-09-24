हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
GoAir

Passenger tries to open GoAir plane's door mid-flight

While why the passenger was trying to open the door of the plane is not clear, an investigation has been launched into the incident.

File photo

New Delhi: A security scare occurred on board GoAir's plane from Delhi to Patna when a passenger was seen trying to open the plane's rear door in flight.

News agency ANI reported that the passenger was attempting to open the rear door of the plane while it was in flight. It was noticed by another passenger who immediately raised an alarm. The guilty passenger was intercepted by the crew and handed over to CISF in Patna once the plane landed.

