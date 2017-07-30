close
Passengers may carry home-cooked food while travelling: Railway Board Chairman

Railway Board chairman has asked the passengers to carry home-cooked food instead of relying on the trains' pantry. The advice has been given after the incident of recovering a lizard in a meal served to the passengers on board in Poorva Express on Tuesday.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, July 30, 2017 - 19:01
Passengers may carry home-cooked food while travelling: Railway Board Chairman
File photo

New Delhi: Railway Board chairman has asked the passengers to carry home-cooked food instead of relying on the trains' pantry. The advice has been given after the incident of recovering a lizard in a meal served to the passengers on board in Poorva Express on Tuesday.

"Carry home-cooked food as quality-wise there is no alternative of such food," said A K Mittal, Railway Board chairman following the increase in the number of complaints about the poor quality of food served in the trains.

“We are aware about the problems being faced by the passengers due to compromises being made by the contractors with quality of food. Railway is facing a serious challenge in catering food to about 15 lakh passengers in trains per day”, the Times of India quoted Mittal as saying.

According to him, the railway authority is setting up its base kitchens which will be functional in a year. However, he added that they are trying to popularise e-catering so that people can order their meals online through e-catering portal.

