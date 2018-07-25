हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Air India

Passengers post photos of bed bugs on Air India flight from the US, airline calls it an 'isolated' case

The passengers tweeted out images of bedbugs crawling on the seats and bite marks all over a woman's head.

Passengers post photos of bed bugs on Air India flight from the US, airline calls it an &#039;isolated&#039; case

NEW DELHI: Several business class passengers travelling on an Air India flight from the United States of America had taken to Twitter to vent out their anger over their seats being infested by bed bugs. The incidents were reported on different days on the Newark-Mumbai flights. 

The passengers tweeted out images of bedbugs crawling on the seats and bite marks all over a woman's head. "...just arrived from New York on Air India 144 business class with family. All our seats infested with bed bugs. Sir, have heard of bed bugs on trains but shocked to experience on our maharaja and that too business," a user tweeted and tagged the airline and Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu. 

In a second tweet, he said that his "wife and daughters had to suffer half of the journey sitting in economy seats with broken tables and inoperative TV".

Taking note of the incidents, Air India on Tuesday said that the incidents of bed bug bites in its flights from the US were isolated ones. However, it said that it had taken a "serious" view of the complaints and carried out an extensive service of the aircraft, including fumigation. 

"Air India is deeply concerned with a few reports of bugs causing inconvenience to its esteemed passengers. The issue has been viewed seriously and every possible step is being taken to closely inspect and further strengthen our system at every level to ensure that such isolated incidents of passenger discomfiture do not affect our consistent performance," the airline said in a statement. 

"Experienced experts have carried out extensive service on the aircraft from fumigation to overhaul of the upholstery/seat covers/carpets etc to ensure that passengers keep enjoying their in-flight experience with us as always without any complaint of inconvenience," it added.

On July 20, another passenger had posted a picture on Twitter of her hand covered in bite marks. "Travelled business class thinking it would help with three kids. I'm covered with bed bugs bites and it's been a painful day so far. @airindiain Inspite of complaining I had to sleep in the same seat and only got moved the next day when we were landing," she tweeted. 

