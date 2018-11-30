हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Passing Out Parade

Passing Out Parade of 135th course of NDA today; cadets conferred degrees

A day ahead of the passing out parade, the convocation ceremony of the 135th course of the National Defence Academy was held at Khadakwasla near Pune.

Passing Out Parade of 135th course of NDA today; cadets conferred degrees
Representational (File photo)

It will be a moment of pride for the cadets of the National Defence Academy (NDA) as they participate in the passing out parade of the 135th course of the defence academy. One of the highlights of the event will be an aerobatic display by the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) of the Indian Air Force.

A day ahead of the passing out parade, the convocation ceremony of the 135th course of the National Defence Academy was held at Khadakwasla near Pune on Thursday. More than 160 cadets, including some from foreign countries, were conferred degrees at the convocation ceremony.

According to an official release, the chief guest at the convocation ceremony was Prof Furqan Qamar, Secretary General of the Association of Indian Universities.

Qamar, in his convocation address, congratulated the cadets of the passing out course for undergoing the training with dedication and hard work.

A total of 253 cadets were conferred the degrees from the Jawaharlal Nehru University - 48 in science stream, 146 in computer science and 59 cadets in arts stream.

Eight cadets from friendly foreign countries were also awarded degrees during the programme, it said.
Air Marshal IP Vipin, Commandant, NDA, addressed the ceremony after which the academic report of Autumn Term - 2018 was presented by the academy principal.

Academy Cadet Captain Jaipreet Singh won the Chief of Army Staff Trophy for standing first in science stream. CQMS Risabh Guptagot the Chief of Naval Staff Trophy for standing first in BSc (computer science). SCC US Ganeshbagged the Chief of Air Staff trophy presented for standing first in social science stream.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags:
Passing Out ParadeNDA passing out paradeNational Defence Academy

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close