Passport available for Rs 250 in Chandni Chowk: Subramanian Swamy calls Kartarpur corridor dangerous

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Monday listed out the dangers arising out of the Kartarpur corridor saying that people from Pakistan should not be allowed to come to India.

He called opening of the Kartarpur corridor a dangerous move. "Kartarpur corridor is a dangerous move. It can be misused as there are no proper checks. Just showing a passport is not enough. You can get a passport in Chandni Chowk for Rs 250. We should not allow people from Pakistan to come here," Swamy said.

Swamy had on Sunday said that no one should go to Pakistan to attend the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor on November 28. Swamy said that no minister should accept Pakistan's invitation.

He said that no minister should go "especially when diplomats are being prevented from accompanying people, I think we shouldn't allow anyone to go."

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had extended an invite for the groundbreaking ceremony to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu.

While Sushma Swaraj and Amarinder Singh rejected the offer, Sidhu accepted the invite and is awaiting a nod from the External Affairs Ministry to travel to Pakistan. This will be Sidhu's second visit to Pakistan this year after he attended the oath ceremony of Pakistan PM Imran Khan in Islamabad.

Sushma Swaraj had told Pakistan that Union Ministers Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Hardeep Singh Puri will travel for the groundbreaking ceremony. Amarinder, on the other hand, cited continued terrorist attacks in Punjab and the killings of Indian soldiers by Pakistani armed forces as the reason for his refusal to attend the event.