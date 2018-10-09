हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ramdev

Patanjali founder Yoga Guru Ramdev calls self non-political, devoted to nation-building

Patanjali founder and yoga guru Ramdev Monday claimed that he is a non-political person in service of mother India

IANS photo

“I work with the philosophy of the nation first, hence, my political role is limited to ensure that the country is governed by good people,” said Ramdev.

“I have devoted myself to larger issues such as nation-building, character building, education, agriculture & health, among others. Hence, I see myself as a non-political, independent person who is in service of mother India,” he added.

Earlier, Ramdev said that his company Patanjali Ayurved is now focusing on the agriculture and food processing sector as it looks to bring out several products from the segment in the coming future. 

Patanjali is working with farmers on the ground and encouraging them to go for organic farming among them.

"Now we are focusing more on agriculture and solar energy sector. The agriculture has a wide scope and Patanjali would work in several directions in the sector," Baba Ramdev told PTI.

He further added: "We would encourage organic farming and we are going to bring many products based on it. We are also working on food processing and we will make our efforts in this."

Patanjali Ayurved last month entered into the cow milk segment by launching cow milk and milk-based dairy products and also has plans to launch its apparel brand 'Paridhan'.

