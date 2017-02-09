Patanjali on a hiring spree, announces 8,000 vacancies
New Delhi: Baba Ramdev-owned Patanjali Ayurved Limited is planning to hire 8,000 people for various positions, a news report said on Thursday.
Those who are class 10 pass, graduates and post-graduates can apply. The expected salary is said to be around Rs 40,000, depending on qualification.
The consumer durable manufacturer has been expanding its businesses exponentially over the past few years.
From noodles, tooth paste to floor disinfectants made from cow urine, its affordable products have been a big hit in the market.
Also, the company's Ayurveda college, the Patanjali Bhartiya Ayurvigyan Evam Anusandhan Sansthan, has advertised for more than 20 new openings. The Haridwar-based college's pay structure is in line with the state govt norms.
Patanjali's recruitment drive shows the company's immense growth despite sluggish economic activity.
