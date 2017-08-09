close
Patel thanks Sharad Yadav for support

Janata Dal-United`s Chhotubhai Vasava, a strong tribal leader of South Gujarat, said he voted for the Congress because the BJP has been looting the state for the last 20 years and he was opposed to his party chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar joining hands with the BJP.

IANS| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 9, 2017 - 21:36

New Delhi: After his win, Congress veteran Ahmed Patel on Wednesday thanked Janata Dal-United leader Sharad Yadav for the support of his party MLA in Gujarat who voted for him in the Rajya Sabha polls.

Janata Dal-United`s Chhotubhai Vasava, a strong tribal leader of South Gujarat, said he voted for the Congress because the BJP has been looting the state for the last 20 years and he was opposed to his party chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar joining hands with the BJP.

"Heartiest congratulations on your victory in Rajya Sabha election in spite of toughest hurdles. Wish you all success in your career," Yadav wished Patel on Twitter.

In reply, Patel said: "Thank you for your support Sharadji".

TAGS

Ahmed PatelCongressJanata Dal-UnitedSharad YadavGujaratRajya Sabha pollsNitish Kumar

