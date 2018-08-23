हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Umar Khalid

Patiala House Court sends attackers of JNU student Umar Khalid to judicial custody till September 6

The two suspects on August 13 were allegedly involved in a shooting incident on Khalid. In his statement to the police, Khalid had said that the accused first pounced on him, and then pushed him as he fired in the air. 

The Patiala House Court in the capital on Thursday sent the two accused, who allegedly attacked Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader Umar Khalid, to judicial custody till September 6.

Earlier on Tuesday, a Delhi court had sent the accused, who were detained by a special cell of Delhi Police, to two-day police custody. 

The two suspects on August 13 were allegedly involved in a shooting incident on Khalid. In his statement to the police, Khalid had said that the accused first pounced on him, and then pushed him as he fired in the air. There was commotion at the spot after the shooting incident, following which the police took control of the situation.

After discussing the sequence of events with Khalid, DCP Madhur Verma had said, “Umar Khalid said that he was attacked. Somebody pounced on him and pushed, thereafter he tried to fire at Khalid but couldn't. According to Khalid, the attacker fired in the air and was chased by people.”

The police had released a picture of the shooting suspect, captured from CCTV footage. The picture was extracted from the footage of CCTV installed at the Vittalbhai Patel Road in New Delhi.

The weapon used by the suspect was recovered. He had reportedly dropped the weapon while trying to flee the spot where the incident took place. The police has launched an investigation into the incident.

In the video released by the suspects, the duo had identified themselves as Darwesh Shahpur and Naveen Dalal, claiming that the attack was supposed to be an "Independence Day gift" to the citizens. The police had launched an investigation into the claims and tried to verify the authenticity of the video, tracing the IP address from where it was uploaded.

"We respect our Constitution. But there is no provision in our Constitution to punish mad dogs. By mad dogs, we mean the JNU gang that is making the country weaker and their number is increasing. Our elders in Haryana have taught us that such people should be taught a lesson," on of the suspects had said in the video message.

