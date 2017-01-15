Patna boat tragedy: Shocking visuals of that moment when the mishap took place - WATCH
Patna: As the boat tragedy in Patna claimed 24 lives, here is the video of the mishap.
The amateur video shows the shocking visuals of that moment when the mishap took place.
#WATCH: Dramatic visuals of #BiharBoatTragedy; 21 bodies recovered so far (Source: Amateur video) pic.twitter.com/utiOE2SS17
— ANI (@ANI_news) January 15, 2017
An FIR has been lodged against unidentified persons for illegally running an entertainment park and boat operators in connection with the incident.
The FIR was filed with Sonepur police station late last night under several sections of IPC against unidentified persons running an entertainment park at Sabalpur diara and boat operators for illegally ferrying passengers from either side of the river between Saran and Patna districts on Saturday, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Md Ali Ansari said.
The FIR was filed by the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Anuj Kumar, he said.
The boatman responsible for incident in which 24 revellers, comprising women and children, among others drowned in the river Ganga near NIT ghat in the state capital has been identified as Ashok Rai.
He is a native of Chaharan Mohalla of Sabalpur village, the SDPO said, adding raids were being carried out to nab him and other accused.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Watch: Makar Sankranti celebrations across the country
- Haryana Minister Anil Vij takes back his insulting comments against Gandhi
- Exclusive: Para SF of Indian Army - The specialised combat force!
- Faqir Gujri: Frozen village in J&K with no electricity and water
- Shocking! Fox frozen in ice after falling into a river in Germany
- Abhishek Bachchan reveals the moment when Aishwarya Rai said 'yes' to him
- Pakistani Hulk, Arbab Khizer Hayat, intends to become a WWE wrestler just like The Great Khali - VIDEO
- Aditya Roy Kapur breaks silence over Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif relationship!
- LIVE IND vs ENG, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli master-class keeps India in hunt; skipper hits 27th hundred
- WATCH: When former England captain Nasser Hussain took the highest cricket ball catch of all time