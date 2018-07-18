हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bihar

Patna HC gives relief to Tejashwi Yadav, says no need to vacate official bungalow

In a big relief for Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav, the Patna High Court on Wednesday quashed the order of the Nitish Kumar government asking the former to vacate his official bungalow.

The Patna High Court did not just quash the order of the Bihar government, but also issued a notice in this regard to Deputy Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sushil Kumar Modi.

Earlier, the court had put an interim stay on the order of the state government, which had asked the RJD leader to vacate his bungalow. A single-judge bench of the Patna High Court ordered status quo till the hearing on the plea got completed.

While Tejashwi Yadav did not react to the court’s order, senior RJD leader Ramanuj Prasad accused the Nitish government of acting with the feeling of vendetta. According to him, the Patna High Court order exposed the intentions of the ruling JDU-BJP government.

Tejashwi Yadav had moved the High Court against the order of the state government. In his petition, the RJD leader had claimed that the issue of bungalow was under the jurisdiction of the central pool and that it was illegal to get it vacated for allotment to Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi.

