Patna HC refuses to hear RJD's plea against JD (U)-BJP Govt. formation

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | ANI| Last Updated: Friday, July 28, 2017 - 12:37
Patna HC refuses to hear RJD&#039;s plea against JD (U)-BJP Govt. formation
File photo

Patna: The Patna High Court on Friday refused to hear the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)'s plea challenging the formation of the new BJP-JD (U) government in Bihar. The Court said that the hearing is not possible before July 31.

The development came right before the floor test, where Bihar Chief Minister with his ally Bharatiya Janata party, are confident of proving majority.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav yesterday said that he is considering a move to appeal in the Supreme Court against the Governor's decision to allow the Janata Dal (United) (JDU)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form a government the state.

"Nitish Kumar has betrayed us. These leaders will do anything for power. I am considering to appeal against the Governor's decision of allowing JDU-BJP to form the government," Lalu Yadav told media here.

He termed Bihar chief minister as a huge opportunist.

"The mandate was against the BJP, to throw out Modi-Shah out of Bihar. I worshipped Nitish Kumar like Lord Shiva, but he turned out to be Bhasmasur.He said he would do anything but join hands with BJP," Lalu Yadav said.

Nitish led JD (U)-NDA government has a support of 132 MLAs, which will help it to prove a comfortable majority in the 243 member state assembly where 122 MLAs are required to prove majority.

Nitish KumarRJDBJPBihar CMTejashwi Yadav

