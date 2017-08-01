close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Patna Zoo Soil scam: More trouble for RJD as Nitish-led NDA orders probe against Lalu Prasad's son Tej Pratap

A day after taking oath, Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) and BJP government ordered a fresh probe in the alleged Patna zoo soil purchase scam involving Lalu's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 1, 2017 - 07:54
Patna Zoo Soil scam: More trouble for RJD as Nitish-led NDA orders probe against Lalu Prasad&#039;s son Tej Pratap
Lalu Prasad with elder son Tej Pratap Yadav (File Photo)

PATNA: More trouble seems to be brewing for Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family.

A day after taking oath, Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government ordered a fresh probe in the alleged Patna zoo soil purchase scam involving Lalu's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav.

Sushil Kumar Modi, the current Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and former leader of Opposition, earlier alleged that the soil used for construction of basement in an upcoming city mall near Saguna Mor was purchased by Patna zoo for Rs 90 lakh. The deal was conducted without inviting any tenders. This happened during Tej Pratap's tenure as environment and forest.

He further claimed the 2-acre land on which the mall was built, belonged to Delight Marketing Company Pvt Ltd , where Lalu Prasad's sons — Tejashwi Prasad and Tej Pratap — were members of the board of directors.

Fresh files related to the purchase of soil will now be presented to state chief secretary Anjani Kumar Singh, a forest department official told TOI. In an earlier probe, the chief secretary had said that prima facie, no evidence of scam was found inthe soil purchased by Patna zoo during investigation.

TAGS

Lalu Prasad YadavTej Pratap YadavNitish KumarTejashwi Prasad YadavSoil scamBihar zooPatna zoo soil scamBihar Chief Minister

From Zee News

Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter underway in Pulwama; LeT chief Abu Dujana believed to be trapped
Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter underway in Pulwama; LeT chief...

Taslima Nasreen says only Aurangabad Police knew about her arrival, wonders how `fanatics` got to know about her itinerary
MaharashtraIndia

Taslima Nasreen says only Aurangabad Police knew about her...

HP TET 2017: Online application process begins today; last date is August 20
Himachal PradeshEducation

HP TET 2017: Online application process begins today; last...

Donald Trump dictated son`s statement on Russia talks: Report
AmericasWorld

Donald Trump dictated son`s statement on Russia talks: Repo...

Syria has no information about 39 missing Indians: Envoy
India

Syria has no information about 39 missing Indians: Envoy

WorldAsia

Almost 500 to face judges in Turkey`s biggest coup trial

India wants continued US engagement in Afghanistan against terrorism
India

India wants continued US engagement in Afghanistan against...

AmericasWorld

US hits `dictator` Nicolas Maduro with sanctions over dispu...

Mumbai

Etihad Airways aircraft's tyre bursts at Mumbai airpor...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Indian cities are sorely lacking in neighbourhood parks

Lowering the pitch over Doklam: Neither India nor China gains by escalating the standoff

DNA Edit: Holier than thou

Full-time defence minister can bring reform the way Rao-Singh combine did to the economic sector

SC remarks welcome, but Indian abortion law far from ideal