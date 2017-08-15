close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Patriotic fervour grips nation as people across India celebrate Independence Day

India on Tuesday celebrated its 71st Independence Day.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 15, 2017 - 23:31
Patriotic fervour grips nation as people across India celebrate Independence Day
Pic courtesy: IANS

New Delhi: India on Tuesday celebrated its 71st Independence Day peacefully, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi declaring that "goli" (bullet) and "gaali" (abuse) cannot resolve the Kashmir problem.

Millions poured out of their homes to take part in events big and small all across the country. A shutdown called by separatists affected life in the Kashmir Valley and in some parts of the northeast.

The highlight of the day was Modi's fourth speech from the 17th century Red Fort where he unfurled the national flag and vowed to build a "New India" minus corruption and terrorism by 2022.

"Security of the country is our priority. Internal security is our priority. Whether it is our oceans or borders, cyber world or space, for all kinds of security India is capable of defeating all such inimical forces," Modi said amid a dragging border row with China.

He said "bullets" and "abuses" cannot solve Jammu and Kashmir's problem but love can, urging people to embrace Kashmiris and asking the militants to take to the mainstream.

Beyond India, the day was also celebrated by Indians living abroad. Even the Indian cricket team got into the act at its hotel in Colombo.

On 71st Independence Day, PM Narendra Modi vows to create a 'New India' by 2022
MUST READ
On 71st Independence Day, PM Narendra Modi vows to create a 'New India' by 2022

Amid clear weather, thousands thronged the Red Fort to listen to Modi. Similar scenes were seen in almost all major venue across the country.

From tricolour marks on cheeks to flag designs printed on T-shirts, from tricolour caps to suits, the Indian flag could be seen everywhere.

Despite persistent tensions, border guards of India and Pakistan exchanged sweets along the International Border in Punjab.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's unfurling the Indian tricolour at a government-aided school in Kerala's capital Thiruvananthapuram even after being told by authorities that political personalities are not allowed to do so triggered a row.

Days after over 60 children died in a Gorakhpur hospital, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath termed the tragedy an "eye-opener" and sought to blame it on encephalitis.

In neighbouring Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar pledged to provide good governance and not to compromise with corruption. 

In Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti asked the young to give up guns and stones and also vowed to fight for the state's special Constitutional status.

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar ordered a crackdown on rave parties and late-night music events in remote areas of his state.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee unfurled the tricolour and oversaw a colourful parade at the arterial Indira Gandhi Sarani.

In Bhubaneswar, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik suddenly felt unwell while addressing the gathering. Aides later said he was fine.

Independence Day celebrations were also reported from Hyderabad, Shimla, Thiruvananthapuram, Dehradun, Chandigarh, Gurugram, Gurdaspur, Aizwal and other state capitals and major cities.
 

TAGS

patriotic fervourIndiaI-Day celebrationsIndependence DayNarendra Modi

From Zee News

Education

Government plans to make 20 universities 'world class...

Uttar Pradesh

At Shivpal's show of strength, Mulayam remains mum on...

India

US religious freedom report highlights cow protection viole...

Kerala

RSS flays Kerala bid to prevent Mohan Bhagwat from hoisting...

Asia

Nepal floods: Death toll rises to 120; 35 persons still mis...

Kerala

19 injured after clash breaks out between DYFI, RSS-BJP act...

China planning to attack India with Pakistan help, claims Mulayam Singh Yadav
Uttar Pradesh

China planning to attack India with Pakistan help, claims M...

Amid Doklam stand-off, no ceremonial meet between Indian, Chinese armies on I-Day at Nathu La
North EastIndia

Amid Doklam stand-off, no ceremonial meet between Indian, C...

Two-year-old falls in Andhra Pradesh bore well, rescue efforts on
Andhra Pradesh

Two-year-old falls in Andhra Pradesh bore well, rescue effo...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

DNA Edit: A wonder that is India

Tapping India’s limitless power

For past 70 yrs, India’s fauj has been its strongest shield

Independence Day 2017: We, The people

DNA Edit: Can Priyanka Gandhi’s entry revive electoral hopes?