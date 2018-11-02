हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rahul Gandhi

PC Zoram Sangliana appointed co-chairman of Congress' Mizoram campaign panel

The statement, announcing the development, has been issued by Congress general secretary Ashok Gehlot.

PC Zoram Sangliana appointed co-chairman of Congress&#039; Mizoram campaign panel

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi has on Friday approved the name of P C Zoram Sangliana as the co-chairman of party's Mizoram Pradesh Campaign Committee. The statement, announcing the development, has been issued by Congress general secretary Ashok Gehlot.

Last week, Congress took out its candidates' list for upcoming assembly elections in the state. Incumbent Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla will contest from the Champai South -ST constituency.

Polls to the 40-member Mizoram Assembly house will be held on November 28 while the results will be announced on December 11.

Earlier in the day, the BJP released its second list of candidates for 24 seats in the election to the 40-member Mizoram Assembly on November 28.

The Zoram People's Movement fielded two women candidates, while the ruling Congress announced Minister of State for Cooperation Vanlalawmpuii Chawngthu as the lone woman nominee of the party.
There is no woman aspirant in the Mizo National Front's 39 nominees.

