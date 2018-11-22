हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

PDP, NC got instructions from across the border to form government together in J&K: BJP leader Ram Madhav

Madhav accused the parties of getting instructions from "across the border", in an obvious reference to Pakistan, to come together to form a government in the state.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Ram Madhav on Thursday slammed Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the National Conference (NC) for coming together and joining hands with the Congress to stake claim to form the government in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement to news agency ANI, Madhav accused the parties of getting instructions from "across the border", in an obvious reference to Pakistan, to come together to form a government in the state.

In another jibe, the BJP leader alleged that the parties had decided to boycott the local body polls, as even then, they had instructions from "across the border". He justified the dissolution of the state assembly by Governor Satya Pal Malik.

"PDP and NC boycotted local body polls last month because they had instructions from across the border. Probably they had fresh instructions from across the border to come together and form govt. What they did prompted the governor to look into the whole issue," said Madhav.

Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday had dissolved the assembly shortly after PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti wrote a letter to him staking claim to form the government in the state in alliance with the NC and the Congress. However, Mehbooba said that she failed to get through the governor via fax and hence shared a copy of the letter on Twitter.

Reacting to the issue of the fax machine not working and Mufti subsequently sending a copy of the letter via Twitter, Madhav said it is a lame excuse on the part of Mufti. 

He said, "Only Governor can answer why Guv home's fax is not working. Only he should answer. But this is a lame excuse on the part of Madam Mehbooba. In the letter, she never claimed that she will form the govt, she said I'll come & see you & stake the claim. It was all a drama."

