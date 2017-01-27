Peek into Republic Day chief guest Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s luxury aircraft – Watch video
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, January 27, 2017 - 09:43
New Delhi: A video is being circulated on social media showing a luxury aircraft and alleging that it belonged to India’s Republic Day Chief Guest and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
The video was first being circulated on WhatsApp and has now been uploaded on YouTube.
The nearly two-minute video is being shared with the message that the aircraft has been parked at Delhi’s Palam Technical Area.
It gives a detailed tour of the interiors of the plane, which has been designed luxuriously and furnished with all the modern facilities.
Notably, the authenticity of the video could not be verified.
Have a look at the video:
First Published: Friday, January 27, 2017 - 09:41
