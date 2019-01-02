People can't wait forever for court's decision on Ram temple construction: VHP

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Wednesday said people cannot wait forever for the decision of a court on the Ram temple construction at Ayodhya.

Addressing a press conference, VHP Executive Chairman Alok Kumar said that the only way forward is to enact legislation clearing the way for the construction of a temple at Ayodhya, as reported by news agency ANI.

"Hindu society cannot be expected to wait till eternity for a court decision, the only way forward is to enact legislation clearing the way for the construction of a grand temple at the Ram janmbhoomi," said Kumar.

He said the Ram temple should be built during the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, Kumar added that the VHP is not satisfied with the prime minister's statement on Ram temple.

The VHP leader said that a 'Dharam Sansad' will be held at Prayagraj from January 31- February 1 to discuss on the matter. He added that a meeting has been sought with PM Modi to speak on the issue.