People elected to serve busy in looting the lockers: Anna Hazare

Khajuraho: Social activist Anna Hazare on Saturday said that the politicians and the government are meant to serve the people but those in power are busy in "looting the lockers".

"Leaders and government are elected to serve the people. People of the country are real owners, but the owners are sleeping and those who are there to serve are busy in looting," Hazare said on the sidelines of the conclave on water conservation here.

He also emphasised that to make country prosperous, we first need to make villages prosperous.

Highlighting his struggle throughout his life, Hazare said that when he was 25 years old, he had made up his mind to serve the country.

"It is the reason why I didn`t married," he said, but added that he is not in favour of youth not getting married.

"But they (youth) should work for the country," he said.

The event was also attended by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

However, he left the venue before the social activist arrived.

Addressing people there, Chouhan said: "I have not come here as the Chief Minister of the state but as a water lover."

He also directed the officials to revitalise ponds and lakes and remove encroachment from there.

"Earlier there were hundreds of lakes in Bundelkhand area but now they have lost their identity. Several new ponds, lakes and dams have been built a and plantation drive is also being carried out. And it was the reason why the state government started the Save Narmada Yatra," Chouhan said.

The Chief Minister also asked the officials to apprise him about the decisions of the water conclave.

