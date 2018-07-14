हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Manohar Parrikar

I am a very optimistic person. I am not pessimistic. If I decide something then I have a strong will, said Manohar Parrikar.

People from across India gave me strength to face trying times: Manohar Parrikar

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who returned home from the US in June after undergoing a three-month long treatment for his pancreatic ailment, on Saturday said people from across the country gave him strength to face the trying times.

Replying to a question during an on-stage interaction after the inauguration of Goa IT Day in Panaji on Saturday, he said, "I am a very optimistic person. I am not pessimistic. If I decide something then I have a strong will."

"And most important is the strength given to me by people of the state and across India," he said.
Parrikar said he got many 'get well soon' wishes, "which means people must have prayed in so many places". "That is also a strength," he added.

In February, Parrikar was initially admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai after being diagnosed with mild pancreatitis. He was discharged after a few days and returned to Goa to present the budget. In the first week of March, he went to the US for treatment and returned to India last month.

