close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

People trying to mix terror and religion for political gains, says Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu

Terminmg terrorism a biggest enemy of mankind, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday called for unity to fight against the global threat.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, September 4, 2017 - 06:42
People trying to mix terror and religion for political gains, says Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu
File photo- PTI

Hyderabad: Terming terrorism a biggest enemy of mankind, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said that India has put considerable effort in fighting the menace.

"Terror is having no religion it has no colour it has no sex but unfortunately some people are trying to mix terror and religion for their own narrow political gains," the Vice-President said, while addressing 78th session of institute of international law held at University of Auditorium at Justice city at Shameerpet.

Naidu further said, "Terrorism is the biggest enemy of the mankind. I underline and I urge upon the international community particularly the lawyers and professionals to come to some understanding and bring stringent laws in their respective countries and broad international agreement on fighting terror and ending all sources of terror."

“What has happened in India the pain was not felt by others earlier but now today what has happened in the US, what has happened in European countries and different parts of the world. Everybody is becoming a victim…that’s why I said it’s an enemy of humanity and it should be curbed mercilessly. And it should be curbed legally, politically and administratively and it should be curbed by creating awareness among the people," the vice-president asserted. 

He further said that the the world community must be aware of the evil designs of these forces and see to it that we all come together for an agreement at the earliest to have a comprehensive convention on suppression of international terrorism. 

“There cannot be any justification at all for terror. However great the cause may be, there are legal methods. Now we are living in a civilised world. World is moving on and we are living in a global village and we are not living in isolation. We must all resolve to come together and take strong resolve to put an end to this menace of terror which is enemy of the mankind, which is affecting the progress of people of world community,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

TAGS

Venkaiah NaiduTerrorismShameerpetinternational law

From Zee News

India condemns North Korea&#039;s nuclear test, says it will adversely impact peace and stability
India

India condemns North Korea's nuclear test, says it wil...

US, Japan discuss North Korea options including US nuclear capabilities: White House
World

US, Japan discuss North Korea options including US nuclear...

China BRICS 2017: Modi, Jinping meet under shadows of North Korea&#039;s nuclear scare
India

China BRICS 2017: Modi, Jinping meet under shadows of North...

India

Sitharaman, an excellent choice for Defense Minister: PK Se...

South Korea responds to N Korea&#039;s latest nuke test by flexing its missile powers
World

South Korea responds to N Korea's latest nuke test by...

New Cabinet ministers must fulfill PM Modi&#039;s 2014 promises: Sharad Yadav
India

New Cabinet ministers must fulfill PM Modi's 2014 prom...

Eight people killed in separate incidents in Mathura
India

Eight people killed in separate incidents in Mathura

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami likely to convene meeting of MLAs...

Madhya Pradesh

Blue Whale Challenge: Madhya Pradesh teen jumps before runn...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

From rewarding Ministers with message to snubbing allies: 6 big takeaways from PM Modi's third cabinet reshuffle

Cabinet reshuffle: PM Modi prefers low profile, result-delivering ministers for his core team

Who is Nirmala Sitharaman? 5 little-known facts about India's new Defence Minister

Trump’s new Afghanistan policy unmasks Pakistan

The imperial Cholas’ conquest of Sri Lanka