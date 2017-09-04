People trying to mix terror and religion for political gains, says Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu

Hyderabad: Terming terrorism a biggest enemy of mankind, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said that India has put considerable effort in fighting the menace.

"Terror is having no religion it has no colour it has no sex but unfortunately some people are trying to mix terror and religion for their own narrow political gains," the Vice-President said, while addressing 78th session of institute of international law held at University of Auditorium at Justice city at Shameerpet.

Naidu further said, "Terrorism is the biggest enemy of the mankind. I underline and I urge upon the international community particularly the lawyers and professionals to come to some understanding and bring stringent laws in their respective countries and broad international agreement on fighting terror and ending all sources of terror."

“What has happened in India the pain was not felt by others earlier but now today what has happened in the US, what has happened in European countries and different parts of the world. Everybody is becoming a victim…that’s why I said it’s an enemy of humanity and it should be curbed mercilessly. And it should be curbed legally, politically and administratively and it should be curbed by creating awareness among the people," the vice-president asserted.

He further said that the the world community must be aware of the evil designs of these forces and see to it that we all come together for an agreement at the earliest to have a comprehensive convention on suppression of international terrorism.

“There cannot be any justification at all for terror. However great the cause may be, there are legal methods. Now we are living in a civilised world. World is moving on and we are living in a global village and we are not living in isolation. We must all resolve to come together and take strong resolve to put an end to this menace of terror which is enemy of the mankind, which is affecting the progress of people of world community,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)