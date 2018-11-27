हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Baba Ramdev

People will lose trust in BJP if Ram Temple not constructed now: Baba Ramdev

Baba Ramdev said that Ram Temple should be constructed now otherwise people will lose trust in BJP.

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Tuesday spoke on the issue of Ram Temple and said that the Mandir should be constructed soon otherwise people will lose trust in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). 

Ramdev said that BJP is currently in power both at Centre and in the state of Uttar Pradesh and hence it becomes important for the ruling party to construct the Temple or else people will lose trust. 

Speaking on bringing the ordinance for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Ramdev said that the 'Kar Sevaks' cannot start the constructions of the temple as it would be contempt of court and hence bringing an ordinance is the only option. 

Ramdev had earlier also made a strong pitch for constructing a Ram temple. He said that a legislation should be brought in Parliament if the Supreme Court does not deliver a verdict on the matter soon.

"If the apex court does not take a decision on the matter soon, then Parliament is the highest institution in a democracy and there is nothing wrong in bringing a legislation," Ramdev told reporters. "Ayodhya mein Ram Mandir nahin banega toh aur kya banega (What else will be built in Ayodhya if not a Ram temple)," he said.

Earlier on Sunday, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said the time for patience was over and a law should be brought to facilitate the construction of a Ram temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh if the matter was not a priority for the apex court.

Speaking at a rally organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on the Ram temple issue, Bhagwat also said this should be the "decisive phase of the agitation". "One year ago, I myself had said be patient. Now I say, patience will not work. Now we need to mobilise people. Now we should demand a law," he said.

"If, for whatever reasons, because the court has a busy schedule or maybe it does not understand the sensibilities of the society, the Ram temple case is not a priority for them, then the government should think how to bring a law for the construction of the temple....The law should be introduced at the earliest," Bhagwat added.

Asserting that the Ram Janmabhoomi was a matter of faith which could not be questioned, Bhagwat said, "The society does not move only by the words of law, but also by its own wishes." "In 2010, the court (Allahabad High Court) had ruled in favour of the construction of the Ram temple, but now, indications are clear that it is not a priority of the (apex) court," he added.

The Supreme Court, hearing appeals against the high court's decision, had said earlier this month that it would hear the matter only in January, 2019. Bhagwat also said people should not fight with the government, but build pressure on it.

The government, if not willing to build the temple, would bow down before such pressure, or if it wanted to build it but could not find a way, would gain "strength from the public pressure", he added.

Meanwhile, BJP chief Amit Shah, in one of his rallies, had mentioned that Ayodhya is the only place where Ram Temple should be constructed. 

Shah said, "We believe that grand Ram Mandir should be constructed at that place (in Ayodhya) only."

Earlier, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had visited Ayodhya and urged the government to finalise the dates for construction of Ram Temple. Thackeray said "first tell us when will the construction of temple start, and then we can talk about the rest," the Shiv Sena chief added.

