People will throw away Rahul Gandhi’s appeal, he has negative mindset: Yogi Adityanath

A day after Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that he would have thrown demonetisation file in a dustbin, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday hit back at him saying “people would throw away his appeal”. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strongman made the remark as he voted for the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha by-elections in Uttar Pradesh. He further accused the Congress chief of working with a negative mindset.

“People will throw away his appeal. Wherever he goes Congress is decimated because he works with a negative mindset,” said the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.

#WATCH 'People will throw away his appeal. Wherever he goes Congress is decimated because he works with a negative mindset': UP CM on Rahul Gandhi's statement saying, 'If I was PM & someone had given me a file with #Demonetisation written on it, I would've thrown it in dustbin.' pic.twitter.com/vhk1ORft1H — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 11, 2018

The statement was made by the BJP leader after he cast his vote for the Lok Sabha by-elections in Gorakhpur, which was vacated after Adityanath was elevated as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. Speaking to mediapersons, he said that the BJP would win both Gorakhpur and Phulpur by-elections with massive majority.

“BJP will win both the by-polls (Gorakhpur and Phulpur) with massive majority and on the basis of PM Modi's governance of development, 2019 election results will also be good for the BJP,” said Adityanath.

Targeting the Narendra Modi government on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi had said that demonetisation was “not a good” initiative as it caused huge damage to the country's economy.

Rahul Gandhi also said that he would have thrown the demonetisation proposal in the “dustbin” if he were the Prime Minister. Taking everyone by surprise with his reply, Rahul said that he would not have rolled out demonetisation had he been in the government.

"If I was the Prime Minister, and someone had given me a file with demonetisation written on it, I would have thrown it in the dustbin," he said, adding, "...out through the door, and into the junkyard. That is what I think should be done with demonetisation."

Rahul made these remarks while interacting with the Indian diaspora in Malaysia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on November 8, 2016, announced that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes would cease to be legal tender.

The Congress party and most of the other opposition parties have been very critical of the Prime Minister's demonetisation move, saying it has caused huge damage to the Indian economy.

Rahul had in February said that the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) were making attempts to "capture" all institutions in the country.