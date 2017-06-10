'People's strong emotions about Hindu nation forced Rahul Gandhi to read Bhagwat Gita'

Panaji: Days after Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi said that he was reading Upanishads and the Bhagwad Gita to take on the RSS and BJP, a right wing Hindu organisation on Saturday said that peoples' strong emotions about the idea of the 'Hindu nation' has forced him to do so.

While addressing his party functionaries in Chennai recently, Rahul had said that he was studying the Upanishads and the Gita since he was fighting the RSS and BJP.

Talking to reporters here today, Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) national spokesperson Ramesh Shinde said, "Presently, brainstorming is going all over the nation on the topic of the 'Hindu nation'. During the campaign in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, it was one of the prominent issues."

"BSP chief Mayawati and MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi had challenged Hindus over establishing the 'Hindu nation'. But the people of Uttar Pradesh gave a fitting reply to them through their actions and established the government of Yogi Adityanath, who is aa supporter of the 'Hindu nation', , with full majority," he said.

Shinde said this example was enough to show how intense the emotion of people about the idea of 'Hindu nation'.

"It is the side effect of this emotion that made Rahul Gandhi start studying Upanishads and the Bhagawad Gita," he said.

The HJS made this statement during a press conference organised to announce sixth Hindu Convention scheduled to be held in Goa between June 14-17 at Ramnath village.

"As a part of the mission of propagating this emotion of the people throughout the nation, Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) is organising 'All India Hindu Conventions' since last five years," he said.

The convention will be attended by more than 400 delegates from over 150 Hindu organisations from 21 states of India, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Shinde claimed.