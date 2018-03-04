Perfectly fit, have no health issues: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who had undergone a medical check-up at the Apollo Hospital in Chennai, returned here on Sunday and said that he was perfectly healthy.

"This was a routine check-up that I have been undergoing for the past 15 years and contrary to a section who are against me and give wrong news, I am perfectly healthy and I have no health issues," Pinarayi Vijayan told the media at the airport here soon after he arrived.

He was accompanied by his wife Kamala Vijayan. The Kerala Chief Minister was discharged on Saturday evening.

Eyebrows were raised when TV channels here had flashed the news that Vijayan was hospitalised on March 2.

Vijayan's office, which is otherwise very active in the social media by giving instant updates on his programmes, speeches and Facebook posts, was , however, tight-lipped about his admission to the hospital.

Later on, the chief minister’s office had issued a statement which said that Pinarayi and wife Kamala undergo check-ups at Apollo Hospital in Chennai every three months. "There is nothing unusual in the latest check-up," it said.

Meanwhile, the medical bulletin from Apollo Hospital also said that the CM Vijayan had visited the hospital for a regular check-up.

CM Vijayan had shifted to the government guest house at Chepauk in Chennai from the hospital on Saturday evening, where actor Kamal Haasan called on him.

