Periyar University

Periyar University Result 2018: Scores of UG and PG expected soon today at periyaruniversity.ac.in

The Periyar University, in an official notification, announced that it will release the undergraduate (UG) and post-graduate (PG) examination result today on June 18. Candidates can view their scores on the official website – periyaruniversity.ac.in. The UG and PG exams were held in April/May this year. 

Steps to check Periyar University UG PG Result 2018:

Step 1: Visit the official website - periyaruniversity.ac.in
Step 2: Look for the tab: UG and PG 2018 results and click on it.
Step 3: Now, enter your registration number and date of birth and hit submit

The results will be displayed in front of you. Candidates are adviced to take printout of the scores for future reference. 

Candidates can also choose to apply for revaluation within 10 days of the result declaration.

The Government of Tamil Nadu established the Periyar University at Salem which is named after the Great Social Reformer E.V.Ramasamy affectionally called ‘Thanthai Periyar’. 

