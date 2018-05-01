Permission for laser show on how Prime Minister Narendra Modi re-constructed Kedarnath denied

Badrinath Kedarnath Mandir Committee president and Congress leader Ganesh Godiyal has claimed that he was asked to allow a laser show based on how Prime Minister Narendra Modi re-constructed Kedarnath. Godiyal said that he denied the permission as it was “political use of temple”.

He said, “A group came to me with a 22-minute laser show on Lord Shankar which was followed by a 5-minute show on how PM Modi re-constructed Kedarnath. I didn't give permission as it was political use of temple.

As the Kedarnath temple was opened for public on Sunday, a laser show with Lord Shiva in different avatars was showcased for the pilgrims. Larger than life images of Lord Shiva were showcased in the laser show set against the Himalaya.

Kedarnath Temple opened for pilgrims on Sunday on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri with several new highlights. While preparations began in the wee hours of Sunday morning, the temple was opened at 0615 hours with vedic hymns reverberating all over, and in the presence of a number of dignitaries.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh, on Saturday, had extended a welcome to devotees from all over to the shrine in Garhwal Himalayas. He had assured that all arrangements like electricity, water, health and safety have been ensured on the trek route from Gaurikund to Kedarnath.

Authorities have also assured that there are doctors available at every kilometer in the trek and that adequate lodgings have been provided for pilgrims.

This year, there has been an emphasis on enriching the experience of pilgrims who can now look forward to features like a daily laser show on Lord Shiva.