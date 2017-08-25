close
Petition challenges circular asking madrassas to submit report on I-Day celebrations

The circular was issued by the registrar of UP Madrassas Shiksha Parishad, a government body.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, August 25, 2017 - 20:31
Petition challenges circular asking madrassas to submit report on I-Day celebrations

Allahabad: A petition challenging directions by UP government to Islamic schools or madrassas across the state for submitting reports on Independence Day celebrations on their premises was today filed in the Allahabad High Court.

The petitioner, Allahabad resident Navab Mahboob, has contended that a circular issued on August 8 whereby all the seminaries had been asked to submit photographs and video footage of I-Day celebrations on their respective premises was "discriminatory and illegal".

The circular was issued by the registrar of UP Madrassas Shiksha Parishad, a government body.

The petition comes close on the heels of a controversy that had erupted following the state government's order for compulsory Independence Day celebrations at all madrassas and videography of the same.

While celebrations were held at many madrassas, those run by the Barelvi sect reportedly refused to hold recitations of the national anthem and the students were asked to sing poet Iqbal's "Saare jahan se achha" instead.

The Barelvi madrassas also reportedly defied the directions for getting the celebrations videographed.
The petition is likely to come up for hearing before a Bench next week. 

Allahabad High CourtAllahabadIndependence DayUP madrassas

