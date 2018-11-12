हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shah Rukh Khan

Petition filed against Shah Rukh Khan's Zero in Bombay HC for hurting Sikh sentiments

Petition filed against Shah Rukh Khan&#039;s Zero in Bombay HC for hurting Sikh sentiments

New Delhi: Days after Shah Rukh Khan's 'Zero' trailer was released, a petition has been filed in the Bombay High Court on Monday seeking removal of scenes of the Bollywood superstar displaying a 'Kirpan'. The petitioner Amritpal Singh Khalsa is an advocate by profession.

According to the petition, the 'display of the Kirpan in such a way is blasphemous and the scene should be removed immediately'.

While King Khan's 'Zero' trailer received a thunderous response, a Delhi Akali Dal MLA had last week filed a complaint against the Bollywood heartthrob and some others for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments in his movie.

The makers of the upcoming movie, however, clarified saying that the film has no intention to hurt any religious sentiments, which was later accepted by MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

The much-awaited trailer of Zero, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, was unveiled on November 2. The film presents SRK as a vertically challenged man Bauua Singh.

Bauua Singh is in search of a perfect bride until he meets Anushka Sharma, a differently abled woman confined to her wheelchair. 

Considered shorter than the society standards, Bauua thinks the wheelchair girl Anushka is the only woman who he can look in the eye and talk. Love blossoms between them but destiny has different plans for the ambitious Bauua, who then meets Katrina Kaif, an actress.

The Aanand L Rai directorial is all set to release on December 21, 2018.

Shah Rukh KhanBombay High Courtzero

