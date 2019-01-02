Petition for review of Rafale judgment to be filed in Supreme Court

New Delhi: Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie and Prashant Bhushan will move Supreme Court for a review of the Rafale judgment from last month.

The three are also asking for 'recalling of Rafale's judgement' and for a granting of an oral hearing in open court for their review plea. This was confirmed by Bhushan on Wednesday.

The petition stated that the recent judgement contains several errors and that it relies upon patently incorrect claims made by the government in an unsigned note given in a sealed cover to the court, 'which is a violation of principle of natural justice.'

The petition also mentioned that several new facts have came to the light after the judgement was reserved in the matter.